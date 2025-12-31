DVV Media International Sells Road Portfolio To Mark Allen Group

MENAFN - Pressat) London, UK - DVV Media International (DVV MI), a leading B2B media and events company serving the transport and logistics markets, today announces the sale of itsportfolio of products to Mark Allen Group (MAG) for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction marks a new chapter for the Road business, which has long provided specialist journalism, digital services and industry events for the UK road freight and commercial vehicle sector.

The Road portfolio comprises DVV MI's established road transport brands across print, digital and events, serving audiences from haulage business leaders, decision-makers and commercial vehicle operators. They include: Commercial Motor, Motor Transport, Transport News and Road Transport Expo.

Under Mark Allen Group's ownership, the portfolio will benefit from MAG's track record of investing in specialist information, communities and live events across professional markets.

Andy Salter, Managing Director of DVV Media International, said:“DVV Media International is proud of what the Road portfolio has achieved and the value it brings to the road transport community.

“We believe Mark Allen Group is an excellent home for this business, with the focus and resources to support its continued growth. I would like to thank the entire Road team for their commitment and professionalism, and I wish the business and all staff every success in this next phase.”

Mark Allen, Chairman of the Mark Allen Group, said:“We are delighted to have secured this prestigious Road portfolio and the opportunity it presents. These are highly respected brands with loyal audiences and a strong position in the road transport market. We see significant potential to develop the products further, strengthen their digital and events proposition, and continue delivering outstanding value to the industry. We also know we are inheriting a brilliantly committed team under the leadership of Vic Bunby. In addition, we are delighted that Andy Salter has agreed to continue supporting the business as a consultant.”

DVV Media International was advised on the transaction by Collingwood, who provided strategic and corporate finance support throughout the process. Legal counsel for the deal was led by HCR Law, ensuring a smooth and robust approach to all contractual and regulatory matters. Legal counsel for the Mark Allen Group was led by Trethowans, who advised on all transactional and employment matters. Sterlings assisted Mark Allen Group's internal team on its financial due diligence.

We would like to thank all teams for their professionalism, insight and dedication in helping bring this transaction to a successful conclusion.

– Ends –

Notes to editors

About DVV Media International

DVV Media International produces specialist media, data and events across transport, logistics and professional markets worldwide. DVV MI is part of DVV Media Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rheinische Post Mediengruppe.

About Mark Allen Group:

Mark Allen Group is a family-owned, UK-based media and events business founded in 1985, comprising seven operating companies. It has interests in sectors including aviation, transportation, travel retail, manufacturing & engineering, agriculture, financial services, healthcare, and education and social care.

Media contacts

DVV Media International:

Andy Salter, Managing Director -...

Mark Allen Group:

Mark Allen, Chairman -...