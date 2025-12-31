Calcutta HC Grants Conditional Permission For Lop Suvendu Adhikari's Rallies In North Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 31 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted conditional permission for Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari's rallies in Malda and Cooch Behar districts in north Bengal in New Year.

The BJP leader had moved the high court after he was allegedly denied permission by the police to hold the rallies in both locations. The case was heard on Wednesday, before the Calcutta High Court's vacation bench. After the hearing, Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury granted permission for the rallies in both Malda and Cooch Behar. However, certain conditions must be met for the same.

It may be noted that Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to hold a rally in Chanchal of Malda district in the New Year on January 1. Complications arose regarding obtaining permission for this rally.

The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that the SDPO had submitted a report stating that since the New Year would be celebrated, controlling such a large crowd would be impossible. The lawyer questioned the police's instructions on this matter.

After a lengthy hearing, the High Court granted permission for the rally but imposed certain conditions. According to the order of the Calcutta High Court's vacation bench, no more than 9,000 supporters and 70 microphones can be used at the rally.

Similarly, complications also arose regarding a BJP rally scheduled for January 2 in Cooch Behar. The BJP approached the Calcutta High Court regarding this matter as well. During the hearing, the lawyer stated that permission for the rally was sought from the district administration last month. They requested permission to hold a rally with 5,000 people from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old Post Office Para Ground. However, the BJP's lawyer complained in court that the police were not granting permission. In this case, the state's lawyer argued that the land where the rally was proposed is a government land.

After the hearing, the court granted permission to the BJP to hold the rally in Cooch Behar as well. However, only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend. There will be 20 loudspeakers, eight speaker boxes and four microphones. The High Court instructed the police to ensure that law and order is not disrupted in any way during the rally.