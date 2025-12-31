Delhi-NCR Gas Prices: IGL Cuts Piped Cooking Gas Prices Effective January 2026 - Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint)Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, has decided to cut the prices of piped cooking gas effective Thursday, 1 January 2026, for the Delhi and the NCR regions, according to a social media post on X.

The company disclosed that the piped cooking gas prices have been reduced by ₹0.70 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

“IGL has announced a substantial reduction in its domestic PNG prices this coming New Year for its consumers in Delhi and NCR by ₹0.70 per SCM,” said IGL in its post on X.

Indraprastha Gas highlighted the company's commitment to making clean energy accessible and affordable for people, as we people are all set to welcome the turn of the calendar into the year 2026.

“IGL reinforces its commitment to making clean energy both accessible and affordable as we step into 2026,” the company said in its post.

Cooking gas price list in Delhi-NCR

Here is the IGL cooking gas price list for the Delhi-NCR region -

1. Revised gas prices for Delhi: ₹47.89 per standard cubic meter (SCM)

2. Revised gas prices for Gurugram: ₹46.70 per SCM

3. Revised gas prices for Noida: ₹47.76 per SCM

4. Revised gas prices for Greater Noida: ₹47.76 per SCM

5. Revised gas prices for Ghaziabad: ₹47.76 per SCM

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)