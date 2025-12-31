Spectacular Photos: From Fireworks To Celebrations - New Zealand And Australia Welcome New Year 2026
New Zealand's Auckland became the first major city to ring in the New Year with 2025 drawing the curtains – as thousands thronging downtown or climbed the city's ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point.
Another video circulating on social media captured the countdown in New Zealand, showing the final moments before fireworks lit up the sky.Sydney skies gleam red
Skies over Australia's Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House gleamed red as fireworks lit up the sky – welcoming 2026.
Track all Happy New Year 2026 celebrations LIVE Updates here
Thousands had gathered to witness the fireworks over Australia's Sydney Harbour. According to a report by BBC, some even camped out overnight to get the perfect spot - large crowds waited for hours in anticipation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment