USPS New Year's Day Schedule: Blue Collection Boxes, Priority Mail Express What's Open, What's Closed On 1 January

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States Postal Service (USPS) will shut down operations across all its post offices on Thursday, 1 January, as the world welcomes the new year, as per its official holiday schedule.

1 January is a federal holiday in the United States, and this shutdown will be for a full 24 hours, with operations resuming on 2 January, Friday.

USPS operations on New Year's Eve

Local post offices will, however, remain opened on 31 December. Mail will also be picked up from the Blue Collection boxes. Customers have been advised to local a post office that may be open late if the regular time for collection passes. Regular as well as Priority Mail Express will also be delivered.

With the holiday season nearing its end, shoppers are now in a rush to return gifts before the expiry of deadlines. Ahead of the planned New Year closure, shoppers can visit their nearest post offices to send out packages as well as take care of their last-minute postal requirements.

The USPS has also advised customers to contact their local Post Offices for specific hours of operations.

USPS operations on 1 January

All local post offices will be closed on 1 Jan. Blue Collection Boxes' mails will not be picked up. Regular mail will also not be delivered. However, Priority Mail Express will be delivered.

USPS holidays 2026

The USPS, after its closure on 1 January, will again be closed on 19 January, which is the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It will again remain closed on 16 Feburary, which is celebrated as Presidents' Day in the United States.

After January, the next USPS closure occures on 25 May, which is the Memorial Day.

From June to December, each month has scheduled holiday for the USPS, except for August. Take a look right here:

19 June: Juneteenth

4 July: Independence Day

7 September: Labor Day

12 October: Columbus Day

11 November: Veterans Day

26 November: Thanksgiving Day

25 December: Christmas Day

Will FedEx remain open on New Years' Day?

FedEx will also not remain open on New Year's Day, except for the FedEx Custom Critical service.

FedEx, FedEx Freight, FedEx Office, and FedEx Logistics will all remain closed on 1 January.