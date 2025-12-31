Vijay Hazare Trophy: 6 Players Who Deserve India ODI Spot For Series Vs New Zealand

The Vijay Hazare Trophy has become a crucial platform for players aiming for India's ODI squad vs New Zealand. Outstanding performances with bat and ball have put several domestic stars in contention for selection to the national side.

The ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been more than just a platform to showcase their skills, as it has turned into a battleground for national selection. The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce the India squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand this week, January 3 or 4, and players are battling hard to impress the selectors with standout performances.

The three-match ODI series against New Zealand will take place on January 11, and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has witnessed standout performances as players vie for spots in India's ODI squad.

On that note, let's take a look at six players who deserve to be in the India squad for the ODI series against New Zealand.

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal has been pushing his case for ODI selection for the series against New Zealand harder with his impressive showing in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Southpow has amassed 408 runs, including three centuries, at an impressive average of 102 in four matches. His strike rate is also good, with 106, showcasing his consistency and intent in the top order of the batting line-up.

However, Padikkal has put himself in contention for the middle order spot, as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are likely to play at the top, and Virat Kohli to bat at No.3. With Shreyas Iyer unlikely to regain his fitness in time before the ODI series against New Zealand, the No.4 slot appears open, putting Karnataka opener firmly in contention for a place in India's middle order. Given his impressive form in domestic cricket, Devdutt Padikkal could be a strong option for the selectors to consider for the upcoming ODI series.

Indian Test wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has made a strong statement to be in the battle for a spot as a second wicketkeeper-batter in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 24-year-old has amassed 324 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 108.00 and an impressive strike rate of 137.87 in four matches. His blistering knock of 160 off 101 balls against Baroda made him a serious contender for the second wicketkeeper for the NZ ODI series.

With KL Rahul expected to be included in the India squad as a first wicketkeeper-batter and uncertainty over Rishabh Pant's future in the ODI setup, Dhruv Jurel's consistent run-scoring and aggressive batting in the VHT could work in his favour as selectors look for a reliable backup option in the middle order.

Another player in contention for a spot in the middle order is none other than Sarfaraz Khan, a swashbuckling batter who is awaiting a national call-up. After playing the last Test against New Zealand in October 2024, Sarfaraz has been making an India comeback. The 27-year-old has put himself in contention to be part of India's white-ball setup in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz produced an explosive knock of 157 off 75 balls, including 14 sixes and 9 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 209.33 in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa. His T20-style power-hitting in the 50-over format showcased his adaptability and intent, sending a strong message to the selectors. Though the race for the middle-order spot heats up, Sarfaraz Khan has apparently made selectors take note of his performance ahead of the squad selection for the ODI series against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami has been fighting for a spot in the India squad, especially in Tests and ODIs, since his last appearance in the Indian jersey in the Champions Trophy final this year. In the ongoing domestic season, Shami has been knocking on the doors of the selectors with his impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In 15 matches in the ongoing domestic season, Mohammed Shami has picked 44 wickets across formats. It was reported that the veteran Bengal is set to be rewarded for his domestic performance by including him in the 15-member squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested from the ODI leg of the home white-ball series, Shami could lead India's pace attack against New Zealand.

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan recently made his return to the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026. His selection was based on his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he not only led Jharkhand to a maiden title win but also emerged as the highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 517 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 57.44 in 10 matches.

Now, Ishan Kishan has made a strong case for an ODI comeback in the upcoming series against New Zealand. The southpaw played a blistering knock of 125 off 39 balls in Jharkhand's opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Karnataka, sending a timely reminder to the selectors. However, Ishan is in contention with Dhruv Jurel for a spot as a second-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the India squad for the ODI series against New Zealand.

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has had an impressive outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the SMAT 2025/26, Kamboj was the third-highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 8.59 in 11 matches. In the ongoing VHT season, Kamboj has picked 10 wickets, including a fifer and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 19.60 and an economy rate of 5.02 in four matches.

Cumulatively, the 23-year-old has impressed in white-ball cricket with consistency and wicket-taking ability, putting himself firmly in contention for an ODI call-up against New Zealand. If the selectors are looking for a backup pace bowling option, Anshul Kamboj could be a smart inclusion, given that India may look to test their bench strength and manage the workload of their frontline pacers.