Palestinian Murdered By Zionist Israeli Troops In West Bank

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH, Dec 31 (NNN-MA'AN/WAFA) – A Palestinian man was shot dead in his car, by trigger-happy Israeli troops, in the occupied West Bank, yesterday, the Israeli military and Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that, three people were critically wounded, after Zionist Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle, near the village of Einabus, in the northern West Bank. Footage circulating on social media showed the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Palestine's General Authority for Civil Affairs, identified the victim as 20-year-old Qais Sami Jasser Allan.

Eyewitnesses reported that, a group of Israeli soldiers stormed the village, opening fire on the house of a Palestinian family and a vehicle on the village road.

The Barbaric Israeli military alleged that, a Palestinian man attempted to“ram soldiers operating in the area. In response, the soldiers fired at the attacker and eliminated him,” it said.

There were no reports of injuries among the marauding Israeli troops.

The brutal Israeli forces and the savage Israeli settlers have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank, since Oct 7, 2023, according to the U.N. human rights office for the occupied Palestinian territory.– NNN-MA'AN/WAFA