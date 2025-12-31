Jordan Calls For Immediate Int'l Action As Humanitarian Crisis Worsens In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) AMMAN, Dec 31 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan, yesterday, called for immediate international action, to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, amid bad weather conditions and the Zionist Israel's continued restrictions on aid entry.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said, the enclave is facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, due to the extensive destruction caused by the barbaric Israeli military operations and ongoing obstruction of humanitarian aid, and urged Zionist Israel to lift all restrictions, hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The deteriorating conditions require urgent international intervention, to pressure Israel to open all border crossings and allow the delivery of adequate humanitarian assistance to all areas of the Gaza Strip, ministry spokesperson, Fouad Majali, was quoted as saying, in the statement.

He underscored the importance of enabling UN agencies, particularly the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, as well as, international non-governmental organisations, to continue their operations and deliver aid across Gaza, especially amid the extremely difficult living conditions faced by residents.

Heavy winter rains and high winds are pounding flimsy temporary shelters of tents and tarps in the Gaza Strip, putting more vulnerable people at risk, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said today.– NNN-PETRA