403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Vows to Defend Türkiye’s “Blue Homeland”
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Wednesday that Türkiye will never accept coercion, piracy, or banditry in its maritime “blue homeland.”
Delivering a New Year’s message through the Presidency, Erdogan emphasized that Ankara is carefully observing increasing provocations and threats to Türkiye’s national interests as well as those of the Turkish Cypriot community in the Eastern Mediterranean.
He expressed hope that the new year would bring prosperity to the nation and humanity at large, while honoring Turkish security and military personnel who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism, organized crime, and other dangers to the state. Erdogan also extended appreciation to veterans who made significant sacrifices for the safety of Türkiye’s 86 million citizens.
Reflecting on the past year, Erdogan noted that both domestic and international developments were significant. He remarked: “Despite the growing environment of war, crisis, and tension in our region, Türkiye is confidently continuing its blessed journey under the management of trustworthy and capable officials.”
Erdogan highlighted encouraging outcomes from the government’s economic program, pointing out that the disinflation process is advancing, the Central Bank’s reserves are strengthening, and production, investment, employment, and exports are all gaining momentum.
“We are breaking records in many fields, from tourism to the defense industry,” he stated, adding that a major housing initiative of 500,000 units will enable low-income citizens to become homeowners and help ease the burden of high housing and rental costs.
Delivering a New Year’s message through the Presidency, Erdogan emphasized that Ankara is carefully observing increasing provocations and threats to Türkiye’s national interests as well as those of the Turkish Cypriot community in the Eastern Mediterranean.
He expressed hope that the new year would bring prosperity to the nation and humanity at large, while honoring Turkish security and military personnel who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism, organized crime, and other dangers to the state. Erdogan also extended appreciation to veterans who made significant sacrifices for the safety of Türkiye’s 86 million citizens.
Reflecting on the past year, Erdogan noted that both domestic and international developments were significant. He remarked: “Despite the growing environment of war, crisis, and tension in our region, Türkiye is confidently continuing its blessed journey under the management of trustworthy and capable officials.”
Erdogan highlighted encouraging outcomes from the government’s economic program, pointing out that the disinflation process is advancing, the Central Bank’s reserves are strengthening, and production, investment, employment, and exports are all gaining momentum.
“We are breaking records in many fields, from tourism to the defense industry,” he stated, adding that a major housing initiative of 500,000 units will enable low-income citizens to become homeowners and help ease the burden of high housing and rental costs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment