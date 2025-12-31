Novo Nordisk A/S: China's Supreme People's Court Delivers A Positive Ruling On The Semaglutide Compound Patent

Semaglutide is a novel, long-acting, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue invented and developed by Novo Nordisk. It is the main ingredient in Wegovy, for overweight and obesity, as well as in Ozempic and Rybelsus for adults with type 2 diabetes. It has broad clinical recognition and approximately 38 million patient-years of use since launch.

Novo Nordisk has previously stated that the compound patent expiry of the semaglutide molecule in certain countries in International Operations is expected to have an estimated negative low-single-digit impact on global sales growth in 2026. The ruling does not alter Novo Nordisk's previous communication.

