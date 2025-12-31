VHT: Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bengal And Baroda Register Big Wins In Round Four

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Dec 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bengal and Baroda stamped their authority in round four of the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy by securing commanding victories each to strengthen their position in the competition

At Niranjan Shah Stadium, Uttar Pradesh secured a 58-run victory over Assam via the VJD method after rain halted play in a high-scoring encounter. Chasing Assam's competitive 308, Uttar Pradesh were cruising at 291/2 in 42 overs when the weather intervened.

Player of the Match Aryan Juyal was the star performer, striking an unbeaten 150 off 140 deliveries, studded with 15 boundaries and three sixes. He received solid support from Priyam Garg (52 off 53 balls) before T20 World Cup-bound Rinku Singh provided late fireworks with a blistering 37 not out from just 15 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Assam earlier posted a challenging total on the back of Sumit Ghadigaonkar's century. The opener smashed 101 off 86 balls with 12 fours and three sixes, while Sibsankar Roy contributed a steady 82 off 83 deliveries. For Uttar Pradesh, Vipraj Nigam was the pick of the bowlers with 4-66, and was ably supported by Zeeshan Ansari who claimed 3-60.

At Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Vidarbha registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Chandigarh by chasing down a modest target of 114 with ease. Atharva Taide (43 not out) and Dhruv Shorey (43) laid the foundation of Vidarbha's easy win.

Chandigarh's batting collapse saw them bundled out for a paltry 113 in 29.1 overs. Player of the Match Darshan Nalkande was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 4-33 in 6.1 overs including bowling a maiden. Nachiket Bhute and Dipesh Parwani chipped in with two wickets apiece. Only Sanyam Saini (36) and Arslan Khan (27) offered any resistance for Chandigarh.

At SCA Cricket Pavilion, Sanosara, Ground A, Bengal made light work of Jammu & Kashmir, securing a nine-wicket victory after bowling out their opponents for just 63. The pace trio of Player of the Match Mukesh Kumar (4-16), Akash Deep (4-34), and Mohammed Shami (2 wickets) ran through the Jammu & Kashmir batting lineup to bowl them out in just 20.4 overs.

Captain Paras Dogra's 19 was the top score in a dismal batting display by Jammu & Kashmir, Bengal cantered to the target in 9.3 overs, losing just one wicket. Abishek Porel remained unbeaten on 30, with Sudip Kumar Gharami contributing 25 not out.

In a thrilling high-scoring contest, Baroda defended their mammoth score of 417/4 to defeat Hyderabad by 37 runs. Three Baroda batsmen registered centuries in a dominant batting display. Player of the Match Amit Pasi led the charge with 127 off 93 balls, while Nitya Pandya contributed 122 off 110 deliveries. Captain Krunal Pandya provided the late acceleration with an unbeaten 109 off just 63 balls, while Bhanu Pania remained 42 not out off 27 balls.

Hyderabad fought valiantly in reply, with Abhirath Reddy (130 off 90 balls) and Pragnay Reddy (113 off 98 balls) both scoring centuries. However, despite their efforts, Hyderabad were bowled out for 380 in 49.5 overs. Atit Sheth and Mahesh Pithiya took three wickets each for Baroda.

Brief Scores: Assam 308 all out in 48.4 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 101, Sibsankar Roy 82; Vipraj Nigam 4-66, Zeeshan Ansari 3-60) lost to Uttar Pradesh 291/2 in 42 overs (Aryan Juyal 150 not out, Priyam Garg 52) by 58 runs via VJD method

Chandigarh 113 all out in 29.1 overs (Sanyam Saini 36, Arslan Khan 27; Darshan Nalkande 4-33) lost to Vidarbha 114/2 in 22.3 overs (Atharva Taide 43 not out, Dhruv Shorey 43) by eight wickets

Jammu & Kashmir 63 all out in 20.4 overs (Paras Dogra 19; Mukesh Kumar 4-16, Akash Deep 4-34) lost to Bengal 64/1 in 9.3 overs (Abishek Porel 30 not out, Sudip Kumar Gharami 25 not out) by nine wickets

Baroda 417/4 in 50 overs (Amit Pasi 127, Nitya Pandya 122) beat Hyderabad 380 all out (Abhirath Reddy 130, Pragnay Reddy 113, Atit Sheth 3-73, Mahesh Pithiya 3-64) by 37 runs