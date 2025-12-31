Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Warning For Two Districts! What's The Situation In Tamil Nadu?

Due to a lower atmospheric circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, there's a chance of rain in TN for the next few days. The Chennai Meteorological Centre has specifically warned of heavy rain in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts today.

Similarly, tomorrow, a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Light fog is expected in some places in the early morning.

On January 2nd, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in south Tamil Nadu, a couple of spots in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is expected in the early morning.

On Jan 3, light to moderate rain may hit a few places in south TN. Dry weather will prevail in north TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On Jan 4, dry weather is expected across the state.

Today, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies with some early morning fog. Max temps will be around 29-30°C and min temps around 24°C. Tomorrow, light rain is possible.