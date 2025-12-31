'Better Health, Sharper Focus': Techie Shares How Moving From Bengaluru To Hyderabad Changed Her Life

A Bengaluru-based tech professional's candid reflection on relocating to Hyderabad has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users resonating with her experience. Shreya Prasad, a techie working with Uber, recently took to LinkedIn to share how her move from Bengaluru to Hyderabad earlier this year has positively transformed both her professional focus and personal well-being.

Her post, which highlights everyday urban challenges and the impact of environment on mental health, has struck a chord with professionals grappling with similar concerns.

'One Of The Better Decisions I've Made': Shreya

Sharing a personal career update, Shreya wrote:

“A small career + life update – I moved from Uber Bengaluru to Uber Hyderabad earlier this year.

Looking back, it's been one of the better decisions I've made for myself.”

She explained that the move helped her realise how much mental energy was being drained by everyday stressors in Bengaluru, something she had not fully recognised until those issues were no longer part of her routine.

Everyday Challenges That Took A Toll

In her post, Shreya listed several factors that she said contributed to constant exhaustion and stress while living in Bengaluru:



Potholes on roads

Absurd travel time for short distances

Waiting hours to get a cab booked

Insane traffic

Hard water

Low-quality food and healthcare

Expensive cost of living Lack of sunlight

According to her, these seemingly routine inconveniences collectively affected her physical health and mental clarity.

A Calmer City, Better Balance

Describing life in Hyderabad, Shreya said the city offers a calmer pace, which has directly translated into improved health, higher energy levels, and sharper focus at work.

“Hyderabad is calmer. That has translated into better health, more energy, and sharper focus at work,” she wrote.

She also reflected on the contrast between the two cities, acknowledging Bengaluru's role in shaping her career while appreciating Hyderabad for offering balance.

“Bengaluru gave me a lot professionally. Hyderabad is giving me balance between personal and professional life,” she added.

Growth Is Not Always About A New Role

Summing up her experience, Shreya highlighted an insight that resonated with many professionals online:

“Sometimes growth isn't about changing roles, it's about changing environments.”

How Did Social Media React?

Her post quickly drew responses from other users who shared similar experiences or viewpoints.

One user commented:“Made a similar move recently - totally agree on some of the points especially in terms of the commute and standard of living. Although Blr is also amazing.”

Another user wrote:“Hyderabad is way better than Bangalore.”

The discussion reflects a growing conversation among professionals about quality of life, work-life balance, and the role city infrastructure plays in long-term well-being.