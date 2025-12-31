MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Telescope Grants Stock Options, RSUs and Settles Debt with Shares

December 31, 2025 8:00 AM EST | Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) (the " Company "), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries announces that it has authorized the grant of incentive stock options (the " Options "), restricted share units (the " RSUs ") as well as the issuance of common shares to settle outstanding fees owed to its CEO.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted to a consultant Options entitling the consultant to acquire up to 250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.33 per share until December 31, 2030. One-quarter of the Options vest after four months and a day and then annually in equal parts over the subsequent three years.

RSU Grant

The Company has granted 192,000 RSUs to three directors pursuant to director fee compensation arrangements for 2024 and 2025 for a total value of $48,000. One-quarter of the RSUs vest after four months and a day and then annually in equal parts over the subsequent three years.

Shares for Debt

Mr. Henry Dubina, a Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has agreed to settle outstanding indebtedness owing to him in the amount of $12,000 through the issuance of 48,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share. All shares issued pursuant to the shares-for-debt settlement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The issuance of common shares to Mr. Dubina, pursuant to the debt settlement, is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends to rely upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the share issuance, as neither the fair market value of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the common shares exceeds twenty-five percent of the market capitalization of the Company.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Henry Dubina, Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact

Jeffrey Sherman, Ph.D.

E: ...

Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect", "intend", "target", "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.