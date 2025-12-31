Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerenergy Launches Construction Of“Novkhani” Substation


2025-12-31 08:06:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Work on the construction of the 220/110 kV“Novkhani” substation is officially set to commence, Azernews reports.

AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) has completed all preparatory work related to the project.

The company has entrusted the execution of the project to Electro Industries Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) and signed the relevant contract. Under the terms of the agreement, Electro Industries has received 49.3 million AZN for the work.

AzerNews

