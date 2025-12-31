Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Military Intelligence Hit Oil Refinery, Oil Terminal In Tuapse - Source

2025-12-31 08:06:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A knowledgeable source in the military stated this to Ukrinform.

According to the source, the drone attack struck the AVT-12 primary oil processing unit at the Tuapse oil refinery, as well as transport pipelines and loading equipment at the maritime oil terminal.

It is noted that until today the Tuapse oil refinery had the capacity to process about 12 million tonnes of oil per year, thereby significantly enhancing the capabilities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

Read also: USF strikes 12 Russian military, infrastructure facilities in occupied territories of Ukraine

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to media reports, on the night of December 31 drones in Russia damaged a pier at the port, an oil refinery, and a gas pipeline in a residential area of the city of Tuapse.

UkrinForm

