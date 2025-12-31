Russians Attacked An Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The explosion heard by residents of Zaporizhzhia was the result of a Russian attack on an industrial infrastructure facility,” he wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 697 strikes on 28 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person and injuring three others.

