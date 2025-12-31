Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attacked An Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia

2025-12-31 08:06:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The explosion heard by residents of Zaporizhzhia was the result of a Russian attack on an industrial infrastructure facility,” he wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Read also: Increased pressure on Russia, support for Defense Forces and economy: Sybiha sums up year's foreign policy results

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 697 strikes on 28 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person and injuring three others.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

