Russians Attacked An Industrial Facility In Zaporizhzhia
“The explosion heard by residents of Zaporizhzhia was the result of a Russian attack on an industrial infrastructure facility,” he wrote.
According to him, there were no casualties.Read also: Increased pressure on Russia, support for Defense Forces and economy: Sybiha sums up year's foreign policy results
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 697 strikes on 28 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person and injuring three others.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
