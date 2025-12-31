Damaged Elevator And Spoiled Grain: Russians Strike Food Enterprise In Zlatopol
“Today, as a result of a terrorist attack by the Russian Federation, one of the civilian food enterprises was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the post says.
According to Baksheiev, the grain processing plant was attacked by a UAV.
The elevator was damaged, and the grain stored there was spoiled.
“The plant has been put out of operation, and it will take months to repair it,” the mayor said.Read also: Russians kill three residents of Donetsk region
As reported, in the Kharkiv region over the past day, from 8:00 a.m. on December 30 to 8:00 a.m. on December 31, Russians hit four settlements, killing a 68-year-old man.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment