Damaged Elevator And Spoiled Grain: Russians Strike Food Enterprise In Zlatopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Mayor Mykola Baksheiev, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, as a result of a terrorist attack by the Russian Federation, one of the civilian food enterprises was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the post says.

According to Baksheiev, the grain processing plant was attacked by a UAV.

The elevator was damaged, and the grain stored there was spoiled.

“The plant has been put out of operation, and it will take months to repair it,” the mayor said.

Russians kill three residents of Donetsk region

As reported, in the Kharkiv region over the past day, from 8:00 a.m. on December 30 to 8:00 a.m. on December 31, Russians hit four settlements, killing a 68-year-old man.