Sybiha Thanks Denmark For Supporting Ukraine During Presidency Of EU Council

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sybuha stated this on social media platform X.

"I am sincerely grateful to Denmark and my colleague Lars Lokke Rasmussen for the consistent support for Ukraine during the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU," Sybiha wrote.

He added that Ukraine highly appreciates the practical work carried out to advance the opening of negotiation clusters and to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia.

"The efforts of the Danish presidency of the EU Council have laid a solid foundation for strengthening European security and defense. A key element of these efforts was supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities and accelerating the integration of Ukraine's defense industry into the EU's industrial base. Thank you, Denmark, for embracing the vision of a strong and united Europe together with Ukraine," he noted.

Increased pressure on Russia, support for Defense Forces and economy: Sybiha sums up year's foreign policy

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides said that Cyprus will continue to support Ukraine during its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will begin on January 1, 2026. Denmark's presidency of the EU Council lasted from July 1 to December 31, 2025, under the motto "A Strong Europe in a Changing World," focusing on support for Ukraine, security, the green transition, and the EU's competitiveness.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here