Minister Urges Sustainable Infrastructure After Heavy Rains In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on Wednesday underscored the need to adopt advanced and sustainable engineering solutions to rehabilitate infrastructure damaged by the recent heavy rainfall that affected several governorates, particularly Karak, to safeguard lives and property.During a field visit to Karak Governorate, Masri said rainfall levels of around 70 millimeters per hour are unprecedented in Jordan and pose a major challenge to existing infrastructure, stressing that such climatic shifts require the rehabilitation of drainage networks and infrastructure to reflect new climate realities.Masri said no conventional infrastructure is designed to accommodate rainfall of this intensity, making it necessary to implement immediate temporary measures to address the repercussions, alongside the formulation and execution of permanent, sustainable engineering solutions.He called for unified efforts by national institutions to rehabilitate affected areas in line with the growing impacts of climate change, noting that parts of the governorate experienced exceptionally heavy rainfall over short periods.He stressed the importance of restoring the damaged section of the Karak Castle wall and preventing further deterioration, calling for a comprehensive plan to preserve the castle and archaeological sites, rehabilitate heritage buildings, and revitalize the streets of Old Karak. He said these efforts are in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II to develop an integrated plan for preserving the castle and revitalizing the old city.Masri warned against construction within floodplains and wadis, calling for intensified community awareness efforts and closer cooperation with citizens to prevent future violations and to identify safe and appropriate solutions for existing buildings in such areas.He directed specialized technical teams, in coordination with relevant authorities and the Governor of Karak, to prepare detailed engineering reports to accurately assess the damage and develop immediate, medium-term, and long-term remediation plans.Governor of Karak Qablan Sharif said a comprehensive report will be prepared in cooperation with all relevant entities and submitted to the government, detailing the damage and outlining short- and long-term corrective measures.During the tour, which covered areas within Greater Karak, Mu'tah, Mazar, and Ay municipalities, Masri listened to citizens' concerns and received briefings on the measures taken during the recent weather conditions and the urgent actions implemented to mitigate damage. Discussions also covered mechanisms for developing sustainable solutions to address climate change impacts and recurrent heavy rainfall over short periods.