Aqaba Fishing Halted Until End Of April

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec 31 (Petra) – The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) said on Wednesday that all forms of fishing, both commercial and recreational, will be halted, starting Thursday until April 30.The decision, for the fourth year in a row, is part of ASEZA's efforts to preserve fish stocks of species native to the Gulf of Aqaba and protect them during the critical spawning and breeding period, and is based on positive results of previous fishing bans, which led to a noticeable improvement in fish stocks, it said.The order to suspend fishing was made in agreement and consultation with associations and stakeholders in the fishing sector, said the authority, pledging commitment to partner with the local community to achieve a balance between marine environment protection and the sustainability of the vital sector.