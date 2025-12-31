Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces Spinout Of Blaqclouds Property Group And Shareholder Distribution Details

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and digital asset company, today announced the planned spinout of BLAQclouds Property Group, a wholly owned subsidiary formed in Wyoming that is focused on the acquisition and management of income-producing, brick-and-mortar commercial real estate. CLICK HERE for corporate details.

The Company has set an ex-dividend date of January 5, 2026, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time, for the distribution of shares in BLAQclouds Property Group to eligible BLAQclouds shareholders.





Spinout Distribution Details



BLAQclouds Property Group, Inc. a Wyoming Corporation (formation date 12/11/24)

100,000,000 common shares authorized, no par, no preferred

Distribution Ratio:

Shareholders will receive one (1) share of BLAQclouds Property Group for every one hundred (100) shares of BLAQclouds, Inc. (BCDS) owned as of the ex-dividend date.

Ex-Date:

January 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST Transfer Agent:

Dominion Stock Transfer will act as the transfer agent for the distribution.



Only shareholders of record holding BCDS shares as of the ex-dividend date will be eligible to receive the spinout shares.

Strategic Focus of BLAQclouds Property Group

BLAQclouds Property Group will focus exclusively on the acquisition, ownership, and management of brick-and-mortar commercial real estate across high-growth and strategically selected markets, including:



Pennsylvania

Colorado

California

Texas Florida



The spinout is designed to provide shareholders with direct exposure to real-asset value while allowing the property group to operate with a focused real estate mandate.

Ongoing Relationship Between the Companies

Following the spinout:



BLAQclouds, Inc. will retain a 60% ownership stake in BLAQclouds Property Group.

BLAQclouds will serve as the Chief Technical and Blockchain Architect for all properties owned by BLAQclouds Property Group.

This role will include the integration of:



Blockchain-based property management systems



Secure identity and access control Payment, settlement, and reporting infrastructure

The structure allows BLAQclouds Property Group to benefit from the Company's technology stack while maintaining operational independence as a real estate-focused entity.

“This spinout represents a meaningful step in our long-term strategy to unlock value for shareholders while expanding BLAQclouds' real-world footprint,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc.“By separating our commercial real estate assets into a dedicated platform, we create a clearer investment profile for each business while ensuring that BLAQclouds' blockchain and technical capabilities remain deeply embedded in the future of these properties. This structure allows us to bridge digital infrastructure with tangible, income-producing real-world assets (RWA) in a way that is both scalable and shareholder-focused.”

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for and

For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: . For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o

Email: ...

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at