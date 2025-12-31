Pongal 2026 Gift Hampers: TN Govt Directs Fair Price Shops To Begin Token Distribution By Jan 2

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has issued detailed instructions to ensure the smooth and orderly distribution of Pongal 2026 gift hampers, directing all fair price shops across the state to print and distribute tokens to beneficiaries by January 2.

The move is aimed at streamlining the process well ahead of the festive season and avoiding overcrowding at ration outlets.

The directions were issued by Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies M. Veerappan to all zonal offices under the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.

As per the guidelines, tokens must be distributed door-to-door to all eligible rice ration cardholders and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, who are entitled to receive the annual Pongal gift hamper.

Each token must clearly mention the date and time allotted for collection, ensuring an orderly and staggered distribution.

To prevent overcrowding, ration shops have been instructed to limit the number of beneficiaries to 100 per session - one in the morning and one in the evening.

Shops with larger premises may accommodate up to 150–200 beneficiaries per session, depending on space availability.

The department has also mandated that ration cards be grouped street-wise and beneficiary-wise to facilitate smooth distribution. Detailed beneficiary lists must be prepared and maintained at every shop.

Importantly, only fair price shop staff are authorised to distribute tokens. Police personnel are strictly barred from handling token distribution, though police protection will be provided at shops where law and order issues are anticipated.

In terms of manpower, shops managing up to 1,500 ration cards must deploy a minimum of two staff members, while those handling more than 1,500 cards are required to engage at least three staff members.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that adequate stocks of Pongal gift hampers are available in advance to avoid any disruption.

The department has also made it mandatory for all fair price shops to upload daily updates on token distribution through Google Sheets by 5 p.m., enabling real-time monitoring at the state level.

For Pongal 2025, the gift hamper included one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, sugarcane, and free dhotis and sarees. A similar benefit package, along with a monetary gift, is expected this year as well, benefiting nearly two crore families across Tamil Nadu. The government has reiterated that strict adherence to the guidelines is essential to ensure a smooth, transparent, and hassle-free distribution process ahead of the festive season.