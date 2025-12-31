RET: Pioneering An Internet-Driven Circular Economy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Republic Energy Technology Group (hereinafter referred to as RET) is an Internet resource recycling company and an innovative enterprise dedicated to promoting the development of the global circular economy. The company was jointly established in 2023 by Republic Services, the second-largest environmental protection company in the United States, and Dominion Energy, a leading power and energy company in the United States. This collaboration leverages the company's advantages in environmental protection services and energy utilization, and maximizes the benefits of efficient Internet dissemination. The company has internetized and technologized the waste resource recycling industry, creating a brand-new ecosystem that integrates environmental protection, the Internet, technology and energy.

This is a new trend in the development of the waste resource recycling industry and is also making outstanding contributions to global ecological and environmental protection. RET Company has a registered capital of 100 million US dollars and its business covers some countries in North America, Europe and Asia. The company has 7 manufacturing bases, 6 business divisions, 280,000 waste site network administrators and 40,000 offline resource transporters worldwide. We transform industrial waste, electronic waste, plastics and metals and other resources into high-value recycled materials through intelligent sorting, efficient recycling technology and digital resource management platform.

With the mission of "Your Waste, Our responsibility", the company has provided customized recycling solutions for 58 countries around the world, helping enterprises reduce their carbon footprint and achieve sustainable development goals. Since its establishment, the company has reduced carbon emissions for the Earth by more than 2.36 million tons.

At RET, we believe that the end of waste is not a landfill, but the beginning of a new life. Relying on cutting-edge technology and a global collaboration network, we offer one-stop resource recycling services for industries, cities and individuals - from recycling to regeneration, from processing to application, ensuring the closed-loop flow of resources. As a globally leading Internet resource recycling enterprise, RET hopes that more people will support us and join us to work together to protect the ecological environment of the Earth.



