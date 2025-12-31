403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sharakah signs MoU with Majan Academy to provide shariah-compliant financing
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Majan Academy (Majan Education SPC), a professional training and consulting institution specialising in vocational education, corporate training, and professional development. The partnership aims to support the growth of the education and training sector while enabling Majan Academy to deliver key government-led initiatives.
The MoU was signed by Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, and Dr. Homood Khalfan Al Harthy, Chief Executive Officer of Majan Academy. Under the agreement, Majan Academy will benefit from Sharakah’s Shariah-compliant financing facility, which will support the execution of a newly awarded project.
Commenting on the signing, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal said, “Our collaboration with Majan Academy reflects Sharakah’s commitment to supporting institutions that enhance skills development and workforce readiness in Oman. Through our Shariah-compliant facility, we are enabling the successful delivery of their government project while contributing to the long-term growth of the education and training sector and the wider knowledge economy.”
Majan Academy became aware of Sharakah’s services through a presentation conducted by the Sharakah team.
Dr. Homood Khalfan Al Harthy, Chief Executive Officer of Majan Academy commented, “Sharakah’s support will be instrumental in enabling us to implement this important government initiative. Through the Shariah-compliant facility, we will be able to focus on delivering impactful training solutions that contribute to national development objectives and community inclusion.”
Established in 2020, Majan Academy is a specialized institution providing nationally and internationally accredited professional and vocational qualifications in education, special education, management, and human resource development.
This MoU further reinforces Sharakah’s commitment to supporting Omani enterprises through shariah-compliant solutions, fostering sustainable SME growth and contributing to Oman’s broader economic diversification and human capital development goals.
The MoU was signed by Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, and Dr. Homood Khalfan Al Harthy, Chief Executive Officer of Majan Academy. Under the agreement, Majan Academy will benefit from Sharakah’s Shariah-compliant financing facility, which will support the execution of a newly awarded project.
Commenting on the signing, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal said, “Our collaboration with Majan Academy reflects Sharakah’s commitment to supporting institutions that enhance skills development and workforce readiness in Oman. Through our Shariah-compliant facility, we are enabling the successful delivery of their government project while contributing to the long-term growth of the education and training sector and the wider knowledge economy.”
Majan Academy became aware of Sharakah’s services through a presentation conducted by the Sharakah team.
Dr. Homood Khalfan Al Harthy, Chief Executive Officer of Majan Academy commented, “Sharakah’s support will be instrumental in enabling us to implement this important government initiative. Through the Shariah-compliant facility, we will be able to focus on delivering impactful training solutions that contribute to national development objectives and community inclusion.”
Established in 2020, Majan Academy is a specialized institution providing nationally and internationally accredited professional and vocational qualifications in education, special education, management, and human resource development.
This MoU further reinforces Sharakah’s commitment to supporting Omani enterprises through shariah-compliant solutions, fostering sustainable SME growth and contributing to Oman’s broader economic diversification and human capital development goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment