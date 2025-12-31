NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers Charming Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCTA) (“Charming”) that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Integer between October 21, 2025 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until February 17, 2026 to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

The filed complaint alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the lawsuit, Charming Medical's stock price experienced a rapid and artificial surge following its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) rising from $4.00 per share to a high of $29.36 without any corresponding fundamental company news.

Plaintiffs allege that this price increase was driven by a fraudulent, social-media-based stock promotion scheme. Investigations and public reporting revealed that impersonators posing as financial advisors promoted Charming Medical through online forums, chat groups, and social media, making sensational and unsupported claims designed to induce retail investor buying.

In November 2025, trading in Charming Medical securities was suspended, allegedly exposing the artificial nature of the run-up and causing investor losses.

The proposed class consists of all persons and entities who purchased Charming Medical securities during the class period and were damaged as a result, excluding defendants and their affiliates.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors have until FEBRUARY 17, 2026 to contact the firm to discuss how to become a lead plaintiff.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

