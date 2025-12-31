Moci Highlights Consumer Rights To Replace Or Return Goods

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) outlined key consumer rights related to replacing or returning goods, as part of its ongoing efforts to raise public awareness and strengthen consumer protection in the local market.

In an awareness post shared on X, the ministry clarified that consumers are entitled to replace or return goods in several cases, including when a defect is proven in the product, when the item is delivered in a condition that does not match its original specifications, or when the supplier fails to provide the consumer with an opportunity to inspect or test the product, where the nature of the item requires it.

MoCI also encouraged the public to raise and share complaints through the MOCIQATAR app, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, noting that the platform allows consumers to submit reports easily and follow up on their cases.