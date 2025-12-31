Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting, Approves Draft Law On Measurements

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday afternoon at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

The Cabinet reviewed the topics on its agenda, as it approved a draft law on measurement. This draft law was prepared to replace Law. No. 21 of 1972 on the unification and determination of standards, weights and measures, with the aim of updating the rules regulating measurement and keeping pace with the successive developments in the field of metrology, as well as determining the bodies responsible for accrediting measurement and calibration, ensuring consumer protection, and guaranteeing fair competition.

The Cabinet approved the draft Cabinet decision to amend the organization of some of the administrative units that the Ministry of Municipality consists of and define their functions. The preparation of this draft decision is in line with the ministry's strategy aimed at developing institutional performance, promoting digital transformation, and improving the quality of government services.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the draft MoU between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia regarding conducting political consultations on issues of mutual interest, and the draft MoU regarding joint cooperation between the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar and the Public Prosecution of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing two reports and taking the appropriate measures in their regard. The documents included the report and protocol on the outcomes of participation in the second session of the Qatari-Uzbek Joint Committee for Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation (Tashkent - October 2025), and a report on the outcomes of participation in the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Countries (Istanbul - November 2025).