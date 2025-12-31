HH The Father Amir Hospital For Rehabilitation And Prosthetics Resumes Operations In Northern Gaza, Opens New Branch In Southern Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: HH The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza, funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has resumed providing services to persons with disabilities and war-injured patients at its main headquarters in northern Gaza, following a forced suspension amid Israeli military operations in September 2025.

Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Chairman of the Hospital's Board of Directors and Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, stated:“The resumption of the hospital's operations comes despite the severe challenges faced by the sector as a result of the war. However, the hospital's humanitarian mission and ethical responsibility proved stronger than all circumstances.

These efforts aim to alleviate the suffering of the population in the Gaza Strip by mobilizing all available resources to ensure patients' access to quality healthcare services that contribute to improving their quality of life.”

Operations have commenced with the activation of the CT scanner, the only one available in the northern governorates of the Gaza Strip, highlighting its critical importance to the local health sector. This will be followed the activation of the hospital's three main departments: the Prosthetics Department, the Audiology and Balance Department, and the Physical Rehabilitation Department, in addition to specialized outpatient clinics and inpatient rehabilitation services dedicated to war-injured patients and those suffering from neurological and muscular conditions, strokes, and fractures.

The resumption of services at the hospital coincides with the opening of a new branch in southern Gaza, in response to the growing needs of the population amid the severe deterioration of the healthcare system, which requires sustained support to recover under the ongoing blockade and current challenges.

Since its inauguration in April 2019 until October 2025, the hospital has provided services to approximately 52,000 beneficiaries with various disabilities. Around 100 patients have benefited from prosthetic limb services since March 2025, in addition to nearly 9,000 patients who received rehabilitation and audiology services.

The continued operation of the hospital and the expansion of its services reflect the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, particularly in light of the exceptional and difficult conditions facing the Gaza Strip, reinforcing the resilience of the healthcare sector and ensuring the continuity of essential services.