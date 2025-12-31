403
Türkiye Advances Trade Talks with UK, GCC
(MENAFN) Türkiye is pressing ahead with negotiations to broaden its goods-focused free trade accord with the United Kingdom to encompass the services sector, while simultaneously engaging in free trade discussions with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Trade Minister Omer Bolat told a news agency.
Bolat emphasized that Türkiye has achieved notable strides in trade diplomacy this year, aiming to reinforce economic ties and enhance reciprocal commerce. These efforts are centered on free and preferential trade agreements within the framework of its Africa and Far Countries initiatives.
He explained that talks to revise the Türkiye–UK free trade agreement are progressing positively, particularly in areas such as digital commerce, financial and professional services, and investment. The revised agreement is anticipated to take effect in the latter half of 2026.
According to the minister, all parties underscored the importance of coordination through joint committees and mixed commissions, while Türkiye also engaged in bilateral consultations with numerous nations via official channels and industry representatives.
Bolat highlighted that more than 176 meetings were conducted with ministers from over 100 countries this year, in addition to summits with multilateral organizations. Türkiye also organized Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) sessions, along with high-level trade dialogues with the European Union.
He pointed out ongoing initiatives to modernize the Türkiye–EU Customs Union to incorporate services and online commerce.
“The commission agrees with us on this, but the EU Council has yet to authorize the commission to start negotiations due to some nonsensical opposition from a few countries,” he said.
