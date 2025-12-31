Royal Court Video Highlights King's Diplomatic, Domestic Engagements In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Court published a video on its official social media accounts summarizing the activities and programs of His Majesty King Abdullah II throughout 2025.The video underscores the scale of the King's international and domestic efforts to strengthen Jordan's political and economic relations, safeguard national interests, and contribute to resolving regional crises.On the international front, the King's diplomatic engagement included 255 meetings with heads of state and political leaders. His Majesty conducted 46 working visits to major global decision-making capitals.The figures also show that Jordan hosted 108 heads of state, governments, and senior officials, while the King held more than 100 phone calls with world leaders and policymakers.Domestically, His Majesty chaired 49 meetings to follow up on performance across various sectors and carried out more than 30 field visits to national projects and institutions across the Kingdom to monitor progress in key sectors.The video further noted that the King delivered nine speeches in international and local forums during 2025, reaffirming Jordan's firm positions on regional and international issues.