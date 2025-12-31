Jordan's Industrial Exports Rise 7.7% To JD7.1B In 1St 10 Months Of 2025-JCI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- Jordan's industrial exports recorded a "notable" growth of 7.7% during the first ten months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, reflecting the resilience and expanding capacity of the national industrial base.According to statistical data obtained by Jordan News Agency (Petra), the value of industrial exports reached JD7.1 billion during the target period, up from JD6.6 billion in the corresponding months of 2024.The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) said industrial exports accounted for approximately 91% of total national exports, underscoring the sector's dominant role in Jordan's export structure and its contribution to trade balance stability and overall economic growth.The chamber attributed the growth to "strong" performance across several key industrial sectors, led by construction industries, which surged by 105 percent, followed by food, supply, and agricultural industries at 15 percent, and mining industries at 14 percent.Additionally, exports of engineering and electrical industries increased by 11 percent, while chemical industries and cosmetics grew by 3 percent.The expansion was driven by the strength and diversity of the national production base, with a wide range of products contributing to export growth, including cement, chemical fertilizers, phosphate, raw potash, food and chemical products, as well as jewelry, the JCI added.The chamber stated this performance highlights the competitiveness of Jordanian industries and their ability to meet the requirements of diverse international markets.Arab countries remained the primary destination for Jordanian industrial exports, absorbing about 42 percent of total exports. Industrial exports to Syria rose by JD157 million during the ten-month period, reaching JD203 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia increased by JD93 million to JD1.048 billion.Meanwhile, exports to European markets grew by 46 percent, particularly to Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany, with a combined increase of JD175 million, reflecting the sector's geographic diversification and adaptability to regional and global fluctuations.The chamber said the industrial sector remains a cornerstone of Jordan's economic growth, given its role in job creation, boosting foreign currency reserves, and supporting economic and social stability. It stressed the importance of sustained public-private partnership to enhance the industrial investment environment and strengthen export performance.Jordan's industrial sector comprises a "wide" range of sub-sectors, including wood and furniture, plastics and rubber, engineering and electrical industries, information technology, chemicals and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, leather, textiles, food and supply industries, packaging, construction, and mining.The sector includes around 18,000 production facilities nationwide, including 16,200 craft enterprises and 1,800 industrial establishments, producing nearly 1,500 locally made goods.Industrial exports reach more than 150 global markets, supported by significant production capacity and high value-added output.Total annual industrial production stands at approximately USD25 billion, with value added accounting for 46 percent of output. The sector supplies about 45 percent of local market needs and contributes around 25 percent of GDP directly, rising to 42 percent when accounting for linkages with other economic sectors.The Economic Modernization Vision places the industrial sector at the forefront of national priorities, aimed to double industrial output to create 260,000 jobs by 2033, focusing on strategic and high-potential industries, and raise the contribution of exports to sectoral growth to as much as 65 percent.