Jordan's Constitutional Court Issues 8 New Rulings In 2025

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -During 2025, the Constitutional Court issued 8 new constitutional rulings, which were all referred from the Kingdom's regular courts under indirect appeals filed in pending cases, in accordance with the constitutional and legal mechanism in force.In a statement to Petra" Wednesday, the court said its various verdicts contributed to reinforcing "key" constitutional principles, mainly separation and balance of powers.The statement added that the court continued to fulfill its constitutional role in protecting Jordan's Constitution and reinforcing the rule of law during 2025.Also in 2025 on the administrative level, the court witnessed administrative and organizational developments, aimed at governing work procedures and enhancing institutional performance.The court, which is an independent judicial body with its own legal personality and financial and administrative independence, exercises its powers from the Constitution and the Constitutional Court Law No. 15 of 2012, to oversee constitutionality of laws and regulations in force and interpret provisions of the Kingdom's Constitution.