ASE Trades JD9.2M As Index Edges Up 0.03%

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- Total trading volume at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Wednesday reached JD9.2 million, with 6 million shares traded through 4,509 transactions.
The ASE General Index closed at 3,611 points, recording a marginal increase of 0.03%.
At the sector level, the services index rose 0.45%, while the industrial index gained 0.20%. In contrast, the financial sector index declined by 0.14%.
Of the 122 companies whose shares were traded, 56 posted price gains, while 31 recorded declines compared with their previous closing prices.

