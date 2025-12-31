Tribal Union Of Journalists Meet KP CM, Accuse Peshawar Commissioner Of Misuse Of Power

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A delegation of the Tribal Union of Journalists met Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Khan Afridi, at the Chief Minister House and submitted a complaint against Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud.

The delegation stated that Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud had misused his administrative powers by illegally sealing the petrol pump of the Union's central president, Aurdeen Mehsud.

The petrol pump is located in Makeen, South Waziristan district, which does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Peshawar Commissioner. Therefore, the action is being termed an attempt to pressure journalists.

The Tribal Union expressed serious concern over the move and said that retaliatory actions aimed at obstructing journalists from performing their professional duties are unacceptable.

The delegation demanded that the Chief Minister take immediate notice of the matter and order transparent investigations.

The delegation was led by Vice President Aurangzeb Afridi, while General Secretary Lal Zameer Shah and other senior journalists were also present.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi appreciated the role and services of tribal journalists and assured them of appropriate action to resolve their issues and address their complaints.

Meanwhile, on the orders of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper, Ismatullah Wazir, Aurdeen Mehsud's petrol pump (Anwar Filling Station, Makeen) has been de-sealed and made operational again.