Country Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, And Snowfall Across Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Meteorological Department has forecasted strong winds, rain, and snowfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in different parts of the country, while rainfall has already begun in several areas.

In Karachi, rain was recorded late at night in areas including I.I. Chandrigar Road, PIDC, Sultanabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Saddar, Soldier Bazaar, Jamshed Road, and Civil Lines. Other areas of Sindh, including Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, and Jamshoro, also received rainfall.

Rain has occurred in Quetta and surrounding areas of Balochistan, as well as in Lasbela and Winder. According to the Meteorological Department, further rainfall is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Qila Saifullah, while thunderstorms with rain are likely in Nushki, Zhob, Qalat, Barkhan, and Musa Khel.

The Meteorological Department stated that Islamabad may experience rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms today. Rain is also expected in Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Shorkot, Multan, Kot Addu, and Bahawalnagar.

Rain is forecasted in Okara, Kasur, Khanewal, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, and Kurram.

Similarly, strong winds and thunderstorms with rain are expected in Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Peshawar, Waziristan, Karak, and Kohat, while intermittent rain and snowfall are forecasted for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.