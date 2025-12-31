Increased Pressure On Russia, Support For Defense Forces And Economy: Sybiha Sums Up Year's Foreign Policy Results

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sybiha wrote about this on Facebook.

Sybiha noted that the MFA's efforts were primarily focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, increasing pressure on Russia, and facilitating the peace process to restore a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

In this context, he highlighted the scaling up of support for the military, in particular the provision by NATO member states and partners, within the PURL initiative, of eight packages of military assistance totaling more than $5 billion; the continued integration of Ukraine into the EU and NATO; and Ukraine's victories in international organizations, including election to the UNESCO Executive Board, the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the FAO Council (Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN), the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and a number of other organizations. In addition, Ukrainian diplomats prevented Russia's election to 20 organizations, including the FAO; for the second time to the IMO Council (International Maritime Organization), the ICAO Council (UN Aviation Organization), and UNESCO; and for the third time to the OPCW Executive Council.

Sybiha also recalled that the UN Security Council held 16 meetings on Ukraine, while the UN General Assembly adopted four Ukrainian resolutions. In particular, Ukraine's vision of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace was reaffirmed; for the first time, the issue of the return of Ukrainian children was enshrined in a separate document; the Chornobyl resolution was supported; and Russia's human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were condemned.

In addition, Ukrainian diplomacy helped maintain and increase pressure on the aggressor state and ensure Russia's accountability for crimes: an infrastructure of justice consisting of three key components was created - a special tribunal, a damage register, and a compensation commission.

The MFA also ensured support for economic resilience and energy security and attracted additional assistance for reconstruction and recovery, as well as additional support for cybersecurity.

The foreign policy agency also developed public diplomacy, strengthened strategic communications, protected citizens abroad, and improved the quality of MFA services.

Sybiha also noted the expansion of Ukraine's diplomatic presence worldwide. In particular, Ukraine established diplomatic relations with Somalia and Papua New Guinea, restored relations with Syria, launched new diplomatic missions - embassies in Panama and Ecuador, general consulates in Presov, Slovakia, and Mumbai, India, a vice-consulate in Rzeszow, Poland - and created 10 new honorary consulates of Ukraine.

US envoy to NATO casts doubt on Kremlin claim that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence

Sybiha recalled that the MFA introduced a new structure aligned with the realities of war, optimized communication and reporting processes, and formed a further strategy and vision for foreign policy.

"Summing up this year, we are setting even more ambitious tasks for the next one, 2026. We must preserve and strengthen international support. Increase pressure on the aggressor state and the cost of war for Russia to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. Ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security, accountability for Russia and Russians for their crimes, isolation of the aggressor, and Ukraine's resilience," the foreign minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, following an online meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions, Sybiha stated that among the priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy in 2026, a separate and urgent task for ambassadors is strengthening Ukraine's air defense.