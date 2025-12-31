Vice-Consulate Of Ukraine In Rzeszów To Begin Accepting Citizens On January 2

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Vasyl Yordan, Consul of Ukraine in Rzeszów, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The Vice Consulate will begin accepting citizens on January 2. The electronic queue is open as of today, and you can register,” Yordan said.

The Vice-Consulate will be open to citizens as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (local time), and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can make an appointment at this link

“There is significant interest from Ukrainian citizens: After the official opening of the vice-consulate, dozens of Ukrainians came and asked when they could make an appointment,” said the Ukrainian Consul in Rzeszów.

As previously reported, all consular services will be provided at this Vice-Consulate in the interests of Ukrainian citizens residing in most of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, particularly in the counties of Rzeszów, Bieszczady, Przemyśl, and Jarosław. The consular office will perform a full range of activities, including passport services, consular registration, document certification, and the issuance of identity cards for return to Ukraine, among others.

In addition to receiving citizens, the consuls of the Vice-Consulate will also represent Ukraine in relations with the relevant authorities of the Podkarpackie Voivodship.

The Vice-Consulate's area of responsibility also includes the operation of road border crossing points: Korczowa-Krakowiec, Shehyni-Medyka, Nyzhankovychi-Malchowice, Smilnytsia-Krościenko, as well as the railway and pedestrian border crossing points in Medyka. Additionally, a hub for providing assistance to Ukraine is located at the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport. Alongside the military hub, there is also a medical hub through which wounded Ukrainian military personnel and civilians are evacuated for treatment abroad.

The duties of the consuls in Rzeszów will also include visiting convicted and detained Ukrainian citizens who are in penitentiary institutions in the Podkarpackie Voivodship of Poland.

The Vice-Consulate of Ukraine was officially opened in Rzeszów on December 8. The official opening ceremony of the consular office was attended by, among others, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar, and representatives of the Rzeszów authorities and the Podkarpackie Voivodship of the Republic of Poland.

The Vice-Consulate of Ukraine in Rzeszów is the first vice-consulate of Ukraine in the world.

There are currently six Ukrainian consular offices operating in Poland: a Consulate General in Lublin, a Consulate General in Kraków, a Consulate General in Wrocław, a Consulate in Gdańsk, a Consular Section in Warsaw, and, since December, a Vice-Consulate in Rzeszów. In addition, Ukraine has nine honorary consulates in Poland.