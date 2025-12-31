Russia Tries To Derail Peace Process - Kallas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated this on social media platform X, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Russia's claim that Ukraine recently targeted key government sites in Russia is a deliberate distraction. Moscow aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners," Kallas wrote.

She stressed that no one should accept the "unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war."

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that information about strikes on Putin's Valdai residence is fake and was invented by the Russians to disrupt successful negotiations on ending the war. The US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, doubts Moscow's claims about an alleged "attack" by Ukrainian drones on Putin's residence, saying he trusts only US intelligence.

A source close to French President Emmanuel Macron told the media that there is no solid evidence of a Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence; instead, the continuation and intensification of Russian strikes against Ukraine indicate an undermining of international negotiation efforts.

