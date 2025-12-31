Azercell Introduces An Enhanced“Wheel Of Gifts”

The country's leading mobile operator Azercell has relaunched its“Wheel of Gifts” campaign in an updated format. The new version offers subscribers more opportunities to win, including a free weekly spin for every participant.

The campaign features a wide selection of prizes, including iPhones and other smartphones, smartwatches, modems and various devices, as well as call minutes and internet. The campaign is open to all Azercell subscribers with active lines, capable of making and receiving calls. Subscribers who have recently joined Azercell will be able to spin the wheel starting from the week following activation.

To participate, subscribers simply need to visit the“Benefits” section of the Azercell mobile application and select“Wheel of Gifts.”

For more information, please visit: “Gift Wheel” Campaign | Azercel