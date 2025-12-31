(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) BP Silver Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting December 31, 2025 7:00 AM EST | Source: BP Silver Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (" BP Silver " or the " Company ") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on December 29, 2025. All resolutions presented to the Shareholders were approved. Each of the resolutions are set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available for reference on the Company's website at . A total of 20,429,557 common shares, representing approximately 40.6% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Tim Shearcroft 15,680,542 100.00% 0 0.00% Mark Cruise 15,680,542 100.00% 0 0.00% Keith Henderson 15,660,042 99.87% 20,500 0.13% Stewart Redwood 15,680,542 100.00% 0 0.00% Robert McMorran 15,680,542 100.00% 0 0.00%

Shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of De Visser Gray Tilly WM LLP as auditors of the Company, as well as approving the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

For further information please contact:

Tim Shearcroft, Chief Executive Officer

604-307-7032

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

