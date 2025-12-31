MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cybeats and Scryb Announce Debt Settlement Agreement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (" Cybeats ") and Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (" Scryb ") (collectively, the " Companies ") announce that they have entered into a debt settlement agreement dated December 30, 2025, to settle a secured debenture owing by Cybeats to Scryb in the amount of $1,200,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares of Cybeats (the " Common Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.12 per Common Share (the " Debt Settlement "). Cybeats intends to complete the Debt Settlement to improve its financial position in an effort to support its planned future growth.

The Debt Settlement is subject to acceptance for filing by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four month and one day hold. No new control person of Cybeats will be created pursuant to the Debt Settlement.

The Debt Settlement will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), as Scryb is a control person of Cybeats. The Companies intend to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of such Common Shares nor the Debt Settlement will exceed 25% of the Companies' respective market capitalizations.

The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons or any persons within the United States absent registration or available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. 'United States' and 'U.S. person' are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website:

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector. Website:

Contact:

Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Justin Leger, CEO

Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)

Email: ...

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Phone: (905) 667-6761

Email: ...

Scryb Inc.

James Van Staveren, CEO

Phone: 647-847-5543

Email: ...

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Companies' expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Debt Settlement; and the terms of the Debt Settlement and the completion thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Companies' control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Companies' filings are available under the Companies' SEDAR+ profiles at .

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

