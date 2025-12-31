Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2025-12-31 07:00:54
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 2.46 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.97%.

Market Dynamics

The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising incidence of antimicrobial resistance in both companion and food-producing animals. The increasing misuse and overuse of antibiotics in livestock and veterinary practices have intensified the need for accurate susceptibility testing to guide targeted therapy and comply with antimicrobial stewardship programs. Growing awareness among veterinarians and animal health authorities about the importance of evidence-based antibiotic selection, along with stricter regulations on antibiotic usage across North America and Europe, is further supporting market expansion.

However, market growth is restrained by factors such as the high cost of automated AST systems, limited access to advanced diagnostic infrastructure in developing regions, and the need for skilled laboratory personnel to perform and interpret test results. Smaller veterinary clinics in middle-income countries rely on empirical treatment due to cost and time constraints, which limit AST adoption. On the opportunity front, technological advancements such as rapid phenotypic AST, automated platforms, and integration of digital data management systems are transforming veterinary diagnostics. Expanding livestock industries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, along with increasing government and international initiatives to combat AMR under the“One Health” approach, are creating significant growth opportunities.

Market Highlights

  • Product: The automated AST instruments segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.94% in 2025.
  • Animal Type: The companion animal segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.14%.
  • End Use: The vet research institutes segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast timeframe.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominated the market, accounting for a 35.11% share in 2025, owing to the early and widespread integration of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing into federally funded antimicrobial resistance surveillance networks.

Competitive Players

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • bioMérieux
  • BD
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Danaher
  • IDEXX Laboratories
  • Neogen Corporation
  • HiMedia Laboratories
  • Liofilchem
  • Mast Group
  • Hardy Diagnostics
  • Condalab
  • SSI Diagnostica
  • Synbiosis
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Merck KGaA
  • QIAGEN
  • Microbiologics
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    September 2025: Bioguard launched miniAST at the WSAVA Congress in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. miniAST is a veterinary antibiotic susceptibility test analyzer to support the global fight against antimicrobial resistance.

    Segmentation

  • By Product (2026-2034)
  • Disks & Plates
  • Culture Media
  • Accessories & Consumables
  • Automated AST Instruments
  • By Animal Type (2026-2034)
  • Production Animal
  • Cattle
  • Poultry
  • Pigs
  • Others
  • Companion Animal
  • Dogs
  • Cats
  • Horses
  • Others
  • By End Use (2026-2034)
  • Veterinary Reference Lab
  • Vet Research Institutes
  • Others

    Chat with us on WhatsApp

    MENAFN31122025004597010339ID1110542815



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search