Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 2.46 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.97%.

The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising incidence of antimicrobial resistance in both companion and food-producing animals. The increasing misuse and overuse of antibiotics in livestock and veterinary practices have intensified the need for accurate susceptibility testing to guide targeted therapy and comply with antimicrobial stewardship programs. Growing awareness among veterinarians and animal health authorities about the importance of evidence-based antibiotic selection, along with stricter regulations on antibiotic usage across North America and Europe, is further supporting market expansion.

However, market growth is restrained by factors such as the high cost of automated AST systems, limited access to advanced diagnostic infrastructure in developing regions, and the need for skilled laboratory personnel to perform and interpret test results. Smaller veterinary clinics in middle-income countries rely on empirical treatment due to cost and time constraints, which limit AST adoption. On the opportunity front, technological advancements such as rapid phenotypic AST, automated platforms, and integration of digital data management systems are transforming veterinary diagnostics. Expanding livestock industries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, along with increasing government and international initiatives to combat AMR under the“One Health” approach, are creating significant growth opportunities.

Product: The automated AST instruments segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.94% in 2025.

Animal Type: The companion animal segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.14%.

End Use: The vet research institutes segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast timeframe. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market, accounting for a 35.11% share in 2025, owing to the early and widespread integration of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing into federally funded antimicrobial resistance surveillance networks.

Thermo Fisher ScientificbioMérieuxBDBio-Rad Laboratories Inc.Bruker CorporationDanaherIDEXX LaboratoriesNeogen CorporationHiMedia LaboratoriesLiofilchemMast GroupHardy DiagnosticsCondalabSSI DiagnosticaSynbiosisEurofins ScientificMerck KGaAQIAGENMicrobiologicsOthers Recent Developments

September 2025: Bioguard launched miniAST at the WSAVA Congress in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. miniAST is a veterinary antibiotic susceptibility test analyzer to support the global fight against antimicrobial resistance.

By Product (2026-2034)Disks & PlatesCulture MediaAccessories & ConsumablesAutomated AST InstrumentsBy Animal Type (2026-2034)Production AnimalCattlePoultryPigsOthersCompanion AnimalDogsCatsHorsesOthersBy End Use (2026-2034)Veterinary Reference LabVet Research InstitutesOthers