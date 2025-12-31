Veterinary Imaging Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 4.28 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.57%.

Market Dynamics

The global veterinary imaging market is witnessing steady growth, driven primarily by the rising prevalence of companion animal diseases and the increasing emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis. Growing pet ownership in developed economies, along with the humanization of pets, led to higher spending on advanced veterinary care. Imaging modalities such as digital X-ray, ultrasound, CT, and MRI are increasingly used to diagnose musculoskeletal disorders, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and internal injuries in animals. Additionally, the expansion of specialty veterinary hospitals and referral centers is strengthening demand for sophisticated imaging systems that improve diagnostic confidence and treatment outcomes.

However, the market faces a notable restraint in the form of high capital and operational costs associated with advanced imaging equipment, particularly CT and MRI systems. These technologies require upfront investment, specialized infrastructure, and trained personnel, which limits adoption among small and mid-sized veterinary clinics in emerging regions. Maintenance costs and radiation safety compliance further add to the financial burden, slowing market penetration. Despite these challenges, a key opportunity lies in the rapid adoption of portable and wireless imaging solutions. Compact ultrasound systems, mobile digital radiography, and cloud based image analysis tools are making advanced imaging more accessible to point-of-care settings, including rural and veterinary practices. Moreover, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence-assisted image interpretation are improving diagnostic efficiency and reducing dependency on specialist radiologists.

Market Highlights



Technology: The X-ray segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 38.12%.

Modality: The portable segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 8.41% during 2026-2034.

Application: The orthopedics segment dominates the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 36.34%.

End User: The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market, accounting for 39.04% share in 2025. This growth is attributed to the high concentration of advanced veterinary hospitals and specialty clinics equipped with advanced imaging modalities.

Competitive Players

GE HealthcareIDEXX Laboratories, Inc.Carestream HealthEsaote S.p.A.Siemens HealthineersCanon Medical Systems CorporationFUJIFILM Holdings CorporationAgfa-Gevaert GroupMindray Medical International LimitedHeska CorporationKonica Minolta, Inc.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.I. Medical ImagingIMV imagingSEDECAL S.A.Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd.DRAMIŃSKI S.A.Epica Animal HealthOthers Recent Developments

June 2025: MUSE Microscopy, Inc. formed the MUSE Veterinary Digital Pathology, LLC, to transform pathology through point-of-care service.

Segmentation

By Technology (2026-2034)X-rayUltrasoundMRICT ImagingOthersBy Modality (2026-2034)FixedPortableBy Application (2026-2034)OncologyCardiologyNeurologyRespiratoryOrthopedicsOthersBy End Use (2026-2034)Veterinary Hospitals and ClinicsSpecialty Imaging CentersOthers Want to see full report onFull Report Chat with us on WhatsApp