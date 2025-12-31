403
Kuwait PM Chairs 41St Meeting Of Grand Projects Ministerial Cmte
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Wednesday the 41st meeting of the Ministerial Committee tasked with following up on Kuwait's Grand Development Projects.
The meeting focused on the latest happenings connected with development projects including Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, the power grid network, renewable energy, housing, and other issues pertaining to enhancing Kuwait's economic standing on regional and international levels.
His Highness the Prime Minister instructed the committee to move forward in achieving Kuwait's ambitious development plans to boost the country's stature regionally and globally.
He affirmed the importance of achieving the goals of the grand projects with a focus on the welfare of the citizens in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
For his part, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Secretary of the Committee, Ambassador Sameeh Hayat, affirmed that the meeting focused on the latest details connected with the projects.
He noted that Undersecretary at the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, had briefed the meeting on the electricity and renewable energy networks, including the Ministry's strategic plans and programs for the upcoming three years.
Present at the meeting were Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipality Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Abdullatif Al-Meshari, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed, and Undersecretary at the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, in addition to Ambassador Sameeh Hayat. (end)
