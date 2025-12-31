EU: Russiaآ's Claims Ukraine Targeted Gov't Sites Deliberate Distraction

403
EU: Russiaآ's Claims Ukraine Targeted Gov't Sites Deliberate Distraction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said on Wednesday that Russiaآ's claims of Ukraine's recent targeting of key government sites inside its territory were a "deliberate distraction" to derail progress towards peace.
Kallas added in a post on X that Moscow "aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners."
The EU foreign policy chief stressed that "no one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor," noting that Russia has indiscriminately targeted Ukraineآ's infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war. (end)
