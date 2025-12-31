Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU: Russiaآ's Claims Ukraine Targeted Gov't Sites Deliberate Distraction


2025-12-31 07:00:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said on Wednesday that Russiaآ's claims of Ukraine's recent targeting of key government sites inside its territory were a "deliberate distraction" to derail progress towards peace.
Kallas added in a post on X that Moscow "aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners."
The EU foreign policy chief stressed that "no one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor," noting that Russia has indiscriminately targeted Ukraineآ's infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war. (end)
