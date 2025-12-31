403
Israeli Occupation Demolishes 25 Buildings In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation demolished on Wednesday 25 buildings in camps located in Tulkarm Governorate, West Bank, said a Palestinian official.
Governor of Tulkarm Abdullah Kameel indicated that the destruction of the buildings was part of the continued crimes carried out by the Israeli occupation, affirming that it was a collective punishment reflecting serious violation of humanitarian and international laws.
He called on the global community, organizations, and institutions to take action and stop the Israeli occupation from further abusing Palestinians in the West Bank and elsewhere.
Since 2024, the Israeli occupation has carried out a military operation in Tulkarm, destroying houses and displacing around 5,000 Palestinian families according to official statistics. (end)
