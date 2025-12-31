TN Cabinet To Meet On Jan 6 Ahead Of Assembly Session Key Decisions Expected

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Cabinet will meet on January 6 at the Secretariat in Chennai under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, ahead of the commencement of the State Legislative Assembly session scheduled to begin on January 20.

The meeting is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the government's legislative agenda and policy direction for the upcoming session.

A major focus of the Cabinet meeting will be the preparation of the Governor's address, which traditionally outlines the government's priorities, achievements and policy roadmap for the year ahead. Ministers are expected to deliberate on key themes, welfare initiatives and developmental programmes to be highlighted in the address to the House.

The meeting is also likely to take up long-pending demands raised by government employees, including teachers and nurses, who have been staging protests seeking resolution of service-related issues.

Of particular importance is the report submitted by the committee constituted to examine pension-related reforms for government employees. The committee has reportedly submitted its final recommendations to the Chief Minister, and the Cabinet is expected to discuss the report and take decisions on the future course of action regarding pension benefits and related matters.

In addition to employee welfare issues, the Cabinet is expected to consider approvals for various industrial and infrastructure projects. These proposals align with the State government's broader push to attract investments, strengthen industrial growth and generate employment opportunities.

The January 6 Cabinet meeting assumes added significance as it comes just weeks before the Assembly session, during which the government is expected to face opposition scrutiny on governance, economic performance and welfare delivery.

Decisions taken at the meeting are likely to shape the tone and content of the forthcoming Assembly session and signal the government's policy priorities for the year ahead.

With expectations running high among government employees, industry stakeholders and the public, the outcomes of the Cabinet deliberations are being closely watched as an indicator of the government's policy direction in the months to come.