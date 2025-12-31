DRDO Successfully Salvo-Launches Two Pralay Missiles Off Odisha Coast

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday morning successfully conducted a salvo launch of two 'Pralay' missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha.

Successful Launch Establishes Missile's Reliability

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has commended DRDO, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, DPSUs, and industry for the successful launch of the missiles in quick succession. The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile, he said.

Flight Test Details

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the flight test at about 10:30 hrs was conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

Both missiles followed the intended trajectory and met all flight objectives, as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur. The terminal events were confirmed by telemetry systems installed onboard ship, deployed near the impact points.

'Pralay' Missile Specifications and Development

'Pralay' is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories (Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research & Development Establishment {Engineers} and Integrated Test Range), Development-cum-Production Partners (Bharat Dynamics Limited & Bharat Electronics Limited) and other Indian industries.

Collaboration and Future Induction

As per the MoD, for the tests, the systems were integrated by the two development-cum-production partners.

The tests were witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO, representatives of users from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, as well as industry representatives, including the Development-cum-Production Partners and the MoD, according to the statement.

Secretary of the Department of Defence R & D and Chairman of DRDO, Samir V Kamat, has also congratulated the DRDO teams involved in the successful flight tests and stated that the achievement indicates imminent readiness of induction of the system with the users.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)