5 Biggest Cricket Upsets Of 2025 Ft. CSK, India Women

Cricket in 2025 delivered shocks worldwide. Here are five of the biggest upsets that stunned fans and teams.

On October 11 in Windhoek, Namibia stunned South Africa in their maiden T20I clash. The Proteas, batting first, managed only 134/8, with Jason Smith top-scoring at 31. Ruben Trumpelmann starred for Namibia with three wickets. The chase went down to the final ball, where Zane Green struck a boundary to seal Namibia's first-ever victory over their neighbors.

England's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign ended in disappointment after losing all group matches, including a shock defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26. Ibrahim Zadran's magnificent 177 powered Afghanistan to 325/7. Joe Root's century kept England in contention, but Azmatullah Omarzai's 5/58 ensured an eight-run win. The result eliminated England and highlighted Afghanistan's growing stature in world cricket.

Chennai Super Kings, one of the IPL's most decorated franchises, endured a nightmare season in 2025. Despite boasting spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad, CSK lost five of six home games at the M. Chidambaram Stadium. Injuries forced MS Dhoni to retake captaincy mid-season, but fortunes did not improve. The team finished last in the points table for the first time in their history.

The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai saw India script history against defending champions Australia. Phoebe Litchfield's 119 helped Australia post 338. Jemimah Rodrigues responded with an unbeaten 127, guiding India to a five-wicket win and the highest successful chase in Women's ODI history. India went on to lift the trophy under Harmanpreet Kaur, defeating South Africa in the final.

South Africa achieved a landmark series win in India for the first time since 2000. Under Temba Bavuma's leadership, they won the opening Test in Kolkata by 30 runs before crushing India by 408 runs in Guwahati. The 2-0 sweep in November was a stunning reversal of their 2019 tour, where India had inflicted a 3-0 whitewash. This upset was among the year's most significant.